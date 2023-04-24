The owner of homeware boutique Phil+Sophy, which opened in the Merchants Quarter in June 2021, said they took the decision with mixed emotions.

Simone Robertson-Wright, who brought over a quarter of a century retail experience to the town, said in a Facebook post announcing the closure: “Economically I know things are incredibly tight out there and it’s not a reflection on the brand or our fabulous products - so I don’t see it that way now, I’m changing direction and will be back in the future. I don’t know when or where but I’m positive it’s not the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also paid tribute to the support she has received from the town and urged people to continue to back High Street businesses.

Philosophy owner Simone Robertson-Wright (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us, shopped with us or just liked to pop in for a wee chat - you are all amazing!

“I have had the most amazing time and have met the best of people who I now call friends, to all the fabulous business owners who are doing such an amazing job in The Merchants Quarter, Kirkcaldy I salute you and wish you all the best - I’ll be seeing you all as I know how important it is to shop local and support our local indie businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad