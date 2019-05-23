Kirkcaldy shop gets Christmas makeover from film crew

It may be summer time, but Christmas came to the east end of the High Street last week.

It arrived courtesy of the team filming Cold – a mental health awareness film which is set to have its premiere in Kirkcaldy later this year.

The production unit used craft store My Cherry Pie to film the final scenes, giving the High Street shop a one-day winter makeover.

Christmas cards, tinsel and an assortment of seasonal gifts lined the shelves. Christina Strachan, co-founder of coffee shop Kangus on Victoria Road, joined in with a starring role in scenes filmed at the store.

Cold is being produced by Kirkcaldy-based video business MidgieBite Media.

The film stars Rowan Birkett as a young woman struggling with depression in the weeks running up to Christmas.

Gavin Hugh, writer/director and founder founder of MidgieBite Media, said: “It was fantastic to be able to film the final scenes here in Kirkcaldy.

“The store features prominently in the film as our lead character’s place of work. My Cherry Pie was the perfect venue for a number of scenes we still needed to film, and we’re delighted that Gail was able to accommodate us.”

The High Street shop – run by Gail Cardogan who won an Inspiration Award at the recent 2019 Fife Business Awards – was transformed into a festive film set to capture the final scenes as filming coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week.

Cold recently raised £1135 in an online crowdfunding campaign, an achievement which was praised in a recent motion submitted to the Scottish Parliament by Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

The team intends to release Cold in time for Christmas 2019 with a premiere screening to be hosted in Kirkcaldy.