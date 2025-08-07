Kirkcaldy shopping centre to host Akuma Anime Market

By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Aug 2025, 09:27 BST
The Akuma Anime Market is coming to Kirkcaldy for the first time this weekend.

The market, which aims to make anime more accessible and affordable for fans in Scotland, will be held in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 9 from 10am to 4pm.

A range of vendors will be selling licensed anime and manga merchandise, and there’s also a chance to join in with fun activities to enjoy the full anime experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Akuma Anime Market celebrates anime culture whether you are a dedicated fan, or just curious about anime, organisers say there’s something for everyone at the event.

The anime market is coming to the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)placeholder image
The anime market is coming to the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)

Anime began in Japan and has grown into a popular cultural phenomenon enjoyed by millions worldwide. In the past, fans struggled to access their favourite shows and movies, however today, anime merchandise is widely available, offering fans many products like Blu-rays, manga, plushies, statues, keychains, collectible trading cards, and more.

Related topics:KirkcaldyScotlandJapan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice