Kirkcaldy shopping centre to host Akuma Anime Market

The Akuma Anime Market is coming to Kirkcaldy for the first time this weekend.

The market, which aims to make anime more accessible and affordable for fans in Scotland, will be held in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 9 from 10am to 4pm.

A range of vendors will be selling licensed anime and manga merchandise, and there’s also a chance to join in with fun activities to enjoy the full anime experience.

The Akuma Anime Market celebrates anime culture whether you are a dedicated fan, or just curious about anime, organisers say there’s something for everyone at the event.

The anime market is coming to the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)

Anime began in Japan and has grown into a popular cultural phenomenon enjoyed by millions worldwide. In the past, fans struggled to access their favourite shows and movies, however today, anime merchandise is widely available, offering fans many products like Blu-rays, manga, plushies, statues, keychains, collectible trading cards, and more.