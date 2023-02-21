News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kirkcaldy shopping centre's wishing well donation gives charity a boost

The generosity of Kirkcaldy shoppers has helped give a local charity a welcome cash boost.

By Fiona Dobie
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 2:09pm
The Mercat Shopping Centre team donated the contents of its Christmas wishing well to Nourish Family Support Centre. (Pic: Carson Mclean)
The Mercat Shopping Centre team donated the contents of its Christmas wishing well to Nourish Family Support Centre. (Pic: Carson Mclean)

The Mercat Shopping Centre team this week donated the contents of their wishing well, which had been part of the centre’s Santa’s Grotto in December, to Nourish.

The charity, which has a community hub and charity shop in the shopping centre, provides support to families with children with additional support needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Russell Figgis, manager of The Mercat, said: “We had a Santa’s grotto in The Mercat over the Christmas period and within this we placed a ‘wishing well’. We made a decision to advertise on the wishing well that all proceeds donated would go to Nourish. The incredible visitors to The Mercat donated £130.60 in total, which is amazing in these difficult financial times. The Mercat is very proud to be working alongside Nourish and the partnership between us is just going from strength to strength.”

Kirkcaldy