Kirkcaldy shopping centre's wishing well donation gives charity a boost
The generosity of Kirkcaldy shoppers has helped give a local charity a welcome cash boost.
The Mercat Shopping Centre team this week donated the contents of their wishing well, which had been part of the centre’s Santa’s Grotto in December, to Nourish.
The charity, which has a community hub and charity shop in the shopping centre, provides support to families with children with additional support needs.
Russell Figgis, manager of The Mercat, said: “We had a Santa’s grotto in The Mercat over the Christmas period and within this we placed a ‘wishing well’. We made a decision to advertise on the wishing well that all proceeds donated would go to Nourish. The incredible visitors to The Mercat donated £130.60 in total, which is amazing in these difficult financial times. The Mercat is very proud to be working alongside Nourish and the partnership between us is just going from strength to strength.”