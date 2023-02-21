Kirkcaldy shopping centre's wishing well donation gives charity a boost

Russell Figgis, manager of The Mercat, said: “We had a Santa’s grotto in The Mercat over the Christmas period and within this we placed a ‘wishing well’. We made a decision to advertise on the wishing well that all proceeds donated would go to Nourish. The incredible visitors to The Mercat donated £130.60 in total, which is amazing in these difficult financial times. The Mercat is very proud to be working alongside Nourish and the partnership between us is just going from strength to strength.”