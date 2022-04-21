The Macular Society Support Group will meet face-to-face on Monday, April 25, at 11:00am – 12:30pm at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The group will then meet at the same time and location on the last Monday of each month between 11:00am – 12:30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will meet at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK with nearly 1.5million people currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces, with many people affected describing losing

their sight as being similar to bereavement – there is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Iona McLean, Macular Society regional manager for Scotland South East, said: ““Our groups have not met since the pandemic first began and we know that has been difficult for a lot of people who rely on them for socialising and support.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide telephone services to keep people as connected as possible but to bring the groups back face-to-face in a safe environment makes such a difference.

“The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers."

For more information about the Kirkcaldy Support Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please email: [email protected], or phone: 07517 543 998.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.