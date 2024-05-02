Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Dovv releases single penned with The View frontman, Kyle Falconer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lang Toun musician David Stevens, who performs as Dovv, wrote his latest single, Runaway, at the La Sierra Casa writers retreat in Alicante, Spain hosted by The View frontman Kyle Falconer – and the Dundonian was heavily involved in the writing process.

He said: “Kyle is an absolute icon within the UK music industry and it's a pleasure to have written such a personal song with him. He understands me as an artist and as a person, to the point where we wrote another song that was very similar a year apart. We both have a massive love for music writing and performing. Kyle is an absolute pleasure to work with and has championed me from the day I stepped through the villa door at La Sierra Casa.”

The deeply personal song was inspired by Dovv’s decision to come out to his family, and the support he received.

The single was written with The View frontman Kyle Falconer (Pic: Iain Davidson)

Dovv said: “The inspiration for the single was me coming to terms with myself after so long living with worry. The song tells the story of me coming out to my family and friends and how they picked me up and made me feel better about me being me.

“It was time for the story to be told, my feelings to be expressed about the journey I have been on for so long and how I've lived and learned on that journey, with the support of family and friends.”

The song was written at the retreat last September, and Dovv said that the supportive environment there is “changing lives”.

He explained: “I got involved with the La Sierra Casa camp after attending this time last year in May. Everyone was so supportive and from there we have built on what I already had. As I keep being told ‘this is only the beginning’.

Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Dovv said the song is about not running away from who you are (Pic: Redwood Streets)

“Michael Ward, Kyle Falconer, Grant Dickson and William Cook are changing lives with the incredible work they are doing.”