Kirkcaldy sisters encourage people to get a 'side hustle' at new indoor car boot sale

Lisa and Lesley Harley will trial their indoor car boot sale at Templehall Community Centre on Saturday, May 25 from 12.30pm. The boot sale currently has 18 stalls booked in with space for more. According to Lisa, it is an opportunity for people to break into the car boot scene.

Lisa explained: “There is one up near Asda but they have established sellers who are always there, so you can't really book a table very often there. That was my main reason for wanting to do it so that we could do them ourselves, but also let other people do them.”

The entrepreneurial sisters have often looked to earn extra cash through taking on “side hustles”, and they’re hoping to encourage more people to do the same.

Sisters Lisa and Lesley Harley are well known amongst friends for their side hustles, and now they're encouraging others to do the same (Pic: Submitted)

Lisa said: “It’s mostly trying to make a wee bit extra money. We always call it a side hustle and people always laugh at us saying ‘you’ve got so many side hustles!’ but we just say find one, make something!

“I sell a lot on eBay mostly, but we would rather not do that. It would be great to be able to sell to local people and then you can speak to them. You are not having to sell online, you are in your own community.”