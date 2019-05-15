Kirkcaldy store set to replace garage

A new food store has moved a step closer to opening in Kirkcaldy.

David’s Kitchen, owned by David Sands, could soon be up and running up on Oriel Road.

A planning application was submitted last year to take over the premises currently occupied by the Drive-In garage.

This week, Fife Licensing Board approved its application for an alcohol licence – although booze is only expected to make up around 12 per cvent of its sales.

The new store would feature grocery shopping as well as a cafe.

It hopes to provide community shopping, accessible to all.

Mr Sands’ solicitor told the board: “Without the alcohol licence it becomes too great a commercial risk to move forward.

“However, we will not be selling the caffeine loaded beverages that I know appeal to young people.

“The staff are very well trained in retail and off sales and we’ve not had any issues since 2013.”

Concerns were raised that a few local residents had objected to the new store.

Mr Sands said he tried to alleviate those concerns, but it had not been successful.

Board members agreed to approve the licence.