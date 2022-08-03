Kirkcaldy Strong: Community fundraising walk goes ahead this weekend

The second Kirkcaldy Strong event is on Saturday, starting at 10:00am - and anyone taking part can use it to raise funds for their own cause or group.

The 2.5 mile route goes from Gallatown Park to Linton Lane.

Kirkcaldy Strong was created by two friends to lend a helping hand through sharing information, fundraising events, and celebrating the Kirkcaldy community.

The fundraising walk takes place this weekend

Founded by Lisa May Young and Jenni Leigh, it aims to champion the heroism of the town and to pull together the community groups and charities which kept operating during the pandemic.

Last September it staged a walk which generated over £2200 for worthy causes.

Lisa said “I’m so looking forward to this year’s walk.

“Last year, participants dressed up, cars beeped their horns and stopped to give us money.

“It was a celebration of Kirkcaldy’s community spirit and our gratitude to our local community groups and charities who help so many in our town.”

She said people taking part can choose to walk all or just part of the route - they can even opt for a stroll around their local streets.

“I would love to hear from participants, local community groups and charities who would like to get involved,”she added.

The walk gets underway from 10:00am

Groups which took part in 2021 included Linton Lane Centre, Nourish Support Centre, Greener Kirkcaldy, Pete's Man Chat Movement, VRN and Kirkcaldy Foodbank.