Kirkcaldy Strong event sees walkers step out for good causes

Participants in the Kirkcaldy Strong event walked from the YMCA Gallatown Hub to Linton Lane Centre. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The second Kirkcaldy Strong event took place on Saturday morning with those taking part using the walk to raise funds for their chosen cause or group.

The 2.5 mile route saw participants walk from Gallatown Park to Linton Lane.

Kirkcaldy Strong was created by two friends to lend a helping hand through sharing information, fundraising events, and celebrating the Kirkcaldy community.

Founded by Lisa May Young and Jenni Leigh, it aims to champion the heroism of the town and to pull together the community groups and charities which kept operating during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post following the event, organisers expressed their thanks to those who got involved this year with walkers supporting Nourish Support Centre, Linton Lane Centre, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs and Saje Scotland, among others.

Lisa May Young added: "This year's Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk was a great success and a true celebration of local community groups and charities.

"Thank you to all our walkers and the cars who peeped their horns as they passed.

"I'm looking forward to our 2023 walk already!"

This year’s Kirkcaldy Strong event was staged as part of the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival, which is running in the town until Sunday, August 14.