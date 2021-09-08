Kirkcaldy Strong was created by two friends to lend a helping hand through sharing information, fundraising events, and celebrating the Kirkcaldy community.

Founded by Lisa May Young and Jenni Leigh, it aims to champion the heroism of the town and to pull together the community groups and charities who never stopped during the pandemic.

Now, individuals and groups across the Lang Toun are all set to take in the sponsored walk this Saturday to raise money for worthy causes.

Kirkcaldy Strong was created to celebrate what matters most in the town.

Lisa, who is a counsellor for Fife Alcohol Support Service and broadcaster wit Victoria Radio Network, said: “So far, we have been contacted by local folk who want to walk from Linton Lane Centre, Nourish Support Centre, Greener Kirkcaldy, Victoria Radio Network, Fife Alcohol Support Service, Adapt Substance Misuse, Pete’s Man Chat and Kirkcaldy YMCA.

"The Linton Lane Fundraiser has raised £780, smashing its target of £500 within four days with Mandy Hunter, the centre manager, galvanising the community to join the walk and be Kirkcaldy Strong!

Lisa May Young, founder of Kirkcaldy Strong. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Nourish has £80 so far let’s help support it and help its amazing work supporting families with additional support needs,.

"Lynne Scott, CEO and the team have been so supportive as well as some of their families that are joining us on Saturday.”

Lisa said the response to Kirkcaldy Strong locally has been amazing.

"We’ve had such warm welcome from Kirkcaldy and the enthusiasm from the community groups and charities has been amazing.

"We can’t wait to see you all on Saturday, and we would really like to hear from any other groups if they can make it.

“Please join us from leaving from Gallatown Park at 12:30pm before moving on to Kirkcaldy High Street with a drinks stop at Cupcake Coffee Box at 1:30pm, before heading up to Linton Lane for 2:30pm for a seat and a cup of tea.

"It’s a two hour stroll around our beautiful town supporting the heart of our community and we would love to see you.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/kirkcaldystrong.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.