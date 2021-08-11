Kirkcaldy Strong has been created by two friends to lend a helping hand through sharing information, fundraising events, and celebrating the Kirkcaldy community.

Founded by Lisa May Young and Jenni Leigh, Kirkcaldy Strong aims to champion the heroism of the town and to pull together the community groups and charities who never stopped during the pandemic.

Lisa, who is a counsellor for Fife Alcohol Support Service and radio DJ for Victoria Radio Network, said: “We want to help the amazing grassroots work already taking place in the town.

Lisa May Young, founder of Kirkcaldy Strong. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"We're not reinventing the wheel - Kirkcaldy already has a compassionate culture of community groups and charities. Kirkcaldy Strong only wishes to help polish the diamond.

"The movement was created to champion the heroism of the town, taking inspiration from 'Boston Strong' and my Scots Irish heritage when first responders ran towards the injured at the Boston Marathon bombing.

"It struck me that in Kirkcaldy we do the same when someone in our community asks for help.

"They get it from the grassroots up with offers of help, donations and contacts who may be able to help – as a community, we always offer a hand to someone in need.”

Lisa May explains that Kirkcaldy Strong was created by the pair of friends out of a need to help others less fortunate.

"We kept on hearing stories of kids in our community going to bed hungry, and this made me frustrated and determined to pull together the community groups and charities in the town who never stopped during the pandemic, to raise some funds and celebrate their work.

"In January, I tested positive with COVID-19 and recovered by walking around our beautiful town.

"Then I thought to myself, why not use walking to bring our community together and raise some money for Kirkcaldy community groups and charities?”

Lisa May and Jenni are planning to kickstart Kirkcaldy Strong off with a community walk to raise funds for charities and organisations in the town next month.

"The first Kirkcaldy Strong Charity Walk will take place on Saturday, September 11, at 12:30pm from Gallatown Park to Kirkcaldy Town Centre, then on to Templehall ending at Linton Lane for 2:30pm,” Lisa May said.

"A community walk can be used by anyone to raise funds it can be as simple as a walk around the block for a community group, and we are encouraging anyone in Kirkcaldy to raise funds or the profile of a group who needs help.

"We are looking for donations to go directly to the community groups, do they need donations for room rent of wi-fi costs, or for coffee, tea and face masks for visitors?

"We are encouraging walkers to contact local community groups and donate to them directly so they can benefit from much needed funds or volunteering. If you unable to raise funds how about walking to raise their profile? Either way, we would love to see you.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/kirkcaldystrong

