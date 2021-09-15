Kirkcaldy Strong was created by two friends to lend a helping hand through sharing information, fundraising events, and celebrating the Kirkcaldy community.

Founded by Lisa May Young and Jenni Leigh, it aims to champion the heroism of the town and to pull together the community groups and charities who never stopped during the pandemic.

Individuals and groups across the Lang Toun took part the sponsored walk last Saturday – raising £2289 for worthy causes.

Kirkcaldy Strong participants assemble at the start line in Gallatown Park.

Lisa, who is a counsellor for Fife Alcohol Support Service and broadcaster with Victoria Radio Network, said: “We were blown by away by the enthusiasm of the groups and the reception of the Kirkcaldy community, with our walkers being joined by a dinosaur, and Nourish mascots, Bubble the Bear and Buttercup the Squirrel.

"Cars peeped their horns, stopped to offer us a donations and others gave us the change out of their pockets!”

Kirkcaldy Strong participants making their way along the High Street.

Organisations and charities that took part in the sponsored walk were, Linton Lane, Nourish Support Centre, Greener Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy Foodbank, Pete’s Man Chat, Victoria Radio Network, Fife Centre for Equalities, Kirkcaldy Samaritans, YMCA Kirkcaldy, and Fife Alcohol Support Service.

As well as organisations Lisa said that people traveled from other parts of Scotland to take part in the event.

“Radio DJ, Alasdair McCreadie, walked for Victoria Radio Network with their chairman, Mark Sadgrove, who travelled from Tillicoultry to take part on the day,” she added.

Kirkcaldy Strong at Nourish Family Support Centre.

“Community champions Cupcake Coffee Box offered half price drinks to our walkers which was much appreciated – the day was phenomenal and we’re so proud of how our community came together to celebrate all we do to help others.

“Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk raised an amazing £2289 including a £794 donation from Lights Out By Nine.

“We have been so blown away by the response to the Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk we’ve already set a date for next year for the Kirkcaldy Strong Community Festival will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Please follow our Facebook page for updates.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/kirkcaldystrong.

