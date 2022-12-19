Kirkcaldy success: cycling charity Lang Toun Cycles gains national recognition

Lang Toun Cycles has been awarded the Revolve certification by Zero Waste Scotland. It is Scotland’s quality guarantee for pre-loved items from clothes and furniture to white goods and bikes.

There are currently over 140 Revolve certified stores nationwide - nine of which are in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang Toun Cycles accepts donations of unwanted bikes, which are refurbished by trained mechanics and resold at affordable prices. It also sells a range of second-hand bike parts and cycling accessories.

Lang Toun Cycles have been recognised by Zero Waste Scotland for their efforts in sustainability

The shop is run by Greener Kirkcaldy as a social enterprise, with any profits invested in getting more people cycling in the Lang Toun.

According to David Glover, project manager at Lang Toun Cycles, the accreditation allows customers to be confident of the quality of the community bike shop’s second hand products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Revolve certification means we are part of a growing movement of businesses in Scotland who are working to ensure that second-hand isn’t second-best.

“It allows us to reassure our customers that they are buying refurbished bicycles that are guaranteed, safe and of great quality, as well as better for the planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Moir, community support manager at Zero Waste Scotland, was keen to highlight the work taken by those at Lang Toun Cycles to receive accreditation, giving praise to the hard work and dedication of staff and volunteers at the site.

She said: “Revolve is a quality standard for Scotland’s second-hand stores and achieving certification is a major accomplishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Lang Toun Cycles, it’s well-deserved. This community bike shop has excelled at providing an invaluable service to the people of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding areas.

“Staff have gone above and beyond for customers, and proved time and time again that reusing and repairing bikes can be better than buying new.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang Toun Cycles is a community bike shop located 245 High Street. It offers cycle servicing and repairs, sales of refurbished bikes, new accessories and e-bikes, an electric bike library, bike maintenance training and volunteering opportunities.