Kirkcaldy support service highly commended by Care Inspectorate
LinkLiving was given the rating by the Care Inspectorate. Its report commended the “compassionate support” and “respectful ways of working” demonstrated by staff.
The report continued: “Staff were clear about the organisational values of integrity and empathy and worked hard to advocate for people’s human rights and access to services. LinkLiving were fully committed to being a trauma-informed organisation who worked to overcome the negative impacts of trauma, mental health, inequality and isolation.
“All staff were trained to “Trauma-Informed Practice Level 2”, and this had nurtured a team who consistently considered the impact of trauma and worked skillfully with people to reduce this impact.”
The service was graded across four different quality indicators, receiving a grade five (very good) in three - people geting the most out of life, people’s health and wellbeing benefits from their support and quality assurance is well led. It received six excellents, the highest possible grade, in People experience compassion, dignity and respect.
This marks the first time the service has received the top rating for this indicator.
Sarah Smith, LinkLiving’s chief executive officer, praised the team’s efforts and highlighted the pressure that the sector is working under.
She added: “I am particularly pleased that our approach to trauma has been commended by the inspector and the positive impacts of the training staff have received in identifying and compassionately responding to trauma in people’s lives highlighted in the report.
“The social care sector is experiencing a crisis in recruitment and funding, and this puts our colleagues under significant pressure, which is why I am so proud that they continue to go above and beyond in the support they deliver to people in Fife, ensuring that they put into practice the values of LinkLiving.”
John Jenks, LinkLiving’s quality assurance and business support manager, added: “I am hugely pleased with this inspection. I hope our staff feel proud and it lifts their spirits. I want to thank the people we support who were contacted by the Care Inspectorate. Their positive experiences shone through in the report and are a great testament to the hard work undertaken by our staff.”