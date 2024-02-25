Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool: photos showing it empty and its 2018 demolition

The bulldozers moved in back in 2018 – six years on, the gap site remains undeveloped, and only partially hidden by grey boarding.

There is no doubt the old pool was well beyond its use-by date, but the former owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre – which bought it for £1 –pledged it wouldn’t become a white elephant.

All that remains is the walkway which connects the shopping centre with the multi-storey car park, which offers views down on the empty land.

These pictures recall the demolition, and what it looked like after the last swimmers departed and the doors were locked.

1 . Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool The walkway which connected the pool, The Mercat Shopping Centre and the multi-storey carpark Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales

2 . Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool This was how the site looked four years ago after demolition crews departed. Nothing has substantially changed since then ... Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales

3 . Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool Looking down on the site as bulldozers get to work Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales