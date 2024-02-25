News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool: photos showing it empty and its 2018 demolition

All that is left is an empty eyesore site – but it was once home to Kirkcaldy’s swimming pool.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Dec 2022, 19:33 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT

The bulldozers moved in back in 2018 – six years on, the gap site remains undeveloped, and only partially hidden by grey boarding.

There is no doubt the old pool was well beyond its use-by date, but the former owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre – which bought it for £1 –pledged it wouldn’t become a white elephant.

All that remains is the walkway which connects the shopping centre with the multi-storey car park, which offers views down on the empty land.

These pictures recall the demolition, and what it looked like after the last swimmers departed and the doors were locked.

The walkway which connected the pool, The Mercat Shopping Centre and the multi-storey carpark

This was how the site looked four years ago after demolition crews departed. Nothing has substantially changed since then ...

Looking down on the site as bulldozers get to work

The pool looks unrecognisable from this photo taken mid-demolition

