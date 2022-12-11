Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool: photos showing it empty and unused before demolition eight years ago
Eight years have passed since the old swimming pool on Kirkcaldy Esplanade was torn down.
Eight years on, the gap site remains undeveloped, and largely hidden by grey boarding.
There is no doubt the old pool was past its use-by date, but the former owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre – which bought it – pledged it wouldn’t become a white elephant.
All that remains is the walkway which connects the shopping centre with the multi-storey car park, which offers views down on the empty land.
These pictures recall the demolition, and what it looked likt after the last swimmers departed and the doors were locked.