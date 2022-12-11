Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool: photos showing it empty and unused before demolition eight years ago

Eight years have passed since the old swimming pool on Kirkcaldy Esplanade was torn down.

Eight years on, the gap site remains undeveloped, and largely hidden by grey boarding.

There is no doubt the old pool was past its use-by date, but the former owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre – which bought it – pledged it wouldn’t become a white elephant.

All that remains is the walkway which connects the shopping centre with the multi-storey car park, which offers views down on the empty land.

These pictures recall the demolition, and what it looked likt after the last swimmers departed and the doors were locked.

1. Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool The old swimming pool was part of the Esplanade landscape for many years. This photo dates from October 2014 - one year after the new leisure centre opened just yards along the road.

2. Kirkcaldy swimming pool A glimpse inside the by now closed old pool in 2014`

3. Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool Ever wondered what the pool looked like without water in it? This shows the drop from the shallow end ton the deep end!

4. Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool The demolition of the swimming pool in February 2018