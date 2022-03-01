Kirkcaldy talk: The search for the King's lost treasure in the Firth of Forth
Kirkcaldy Civic Society is hosting a talk on ‘The Search for the Lost Treasure of King Charles I’ in the town's Old Kirk next week.
Ian Archibald, convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust, will be speaking on the search for the lost treasure in the Firth of Forth in the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, March 8 at 2.00pm.
Ian has a great interest in maps and sea charts having been a cartographic surveyor and the cartographic and GIS manager for the Crown Office.
Almost 400 years ago in 1633 a ferry carrying the personal effects of Charles I and his court sank in a sudden storm off the coast of Fife.
The “Blessing of Burntisland” was a wooden ferry boat that took to the sea bottom “20 carts of jewels, plate and textiles” belonging to the King.
All are welcome with non-members being asked to make a contribution for the refreshments served after the talk.