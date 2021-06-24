Fiona Brodie will leave the school for the last time when the bell rings on Thursday after first starting at the school in August 1984.

During her 37 years at Dunnikier, Miss Brodie became an inspirational infant teacher as well as spending some time as an acting deputy head teacher.

Mrs Ann Hatch, headteacher, paid tribute.

Miss Brodie with her class. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

She said: “Miss Brodie is much loved and will be truly missed by many when she leaves Dunnikier.

"She has supported so many pupils, parents, staff and students to be the best they can be, leading by example with patience, nurture and a constant focus on raising achievement and attainment.

Miss Brodie and Mrs Hatch with some of Miss Brodie's pupils. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Miss Brodie has always led the school in developing the expressive arts of music and drama and has been an active member of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society in various roles on and off the Adam Smith stage for 40 years.

"In 1999 the school was involved in the centenary of the Adam Smith, Miss Brodie played a major part in leading this when the whole school went down to the Adam Smith dressed in Victorian costume to re-enact the opening ceremony of the theatre.

"Again, when the school was more recently inspected in 2019 Miss Brodie supported colleagues to be awarded a grading of 'very good' for teaching , learning and assessment.”

Former pupils of Miss Brodie’s very first class at the school in 1984 came together to create a video montage sharing fond memories in honour of the dedicated educator.

"Six or seven of Miss Brodie’s pupils from her very first class created a wonderful, touching video of all their memories for her virtual send off,” Mrs Hatch said.

"Lots of former heads, teachers, parents, and pupils also took part to give their thanks and appreciation – she has really had an impact on the community.

"Colleagues frequently comment on the love and passion she has always had for the privilege of teaching.

"She is a very special lady who is very much loved by everyone who meets her, we are going to miss her dearly.”

