Kirkcaldy teen completes charity skydive for YMCA

Arron Reekie, 17, took to the skies on Sunday, September 24, for the jump and said it was an incredible experience.

He said: “It was probably the best experience of my life, that’s the only way I can explain it. You can see on my face, in a few parts I was absolutely terrified, but as soon as I hit the air, it was absolutely amazing”.

With donations coming in thick and fast, Arron says he’s still looking for ways to add to his total.

Arron completed the skydive in aid of Kirkcady YMCA

He added: “We’ve got £485, but our plan is we’re hoping to raise up to £500. In addition to that, we’re hoping to send it out to funders that already fund the YM”.

He also hopes he can use the experience of the jump and his own experiences using the group, to raise awareness.

Now a volunteer with the organisation, Arron says the YM became his support network after the passing of his mother when he was just eight years old.

He said: “When I was eight my mum passed away, which was really difficult. Through the grieving process, the school was trying to get me mental health support but, even to this day, I wouldn’t accept any help.