News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kirkcaldy teen completes charity skydive for YMCA

An inspiring Kirkcaldy teen has raised £485 for Kirkcaldy YMCA by taking part in a charity skydive

By Callum McCormack
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:42 am

Arron Reekie, 17, took to the skies on Sunday, September 24, for the jump and said it was an incredible experience.

He said: “It was probably the best experience of my life, that’s the only way I can explain it. You can see on my face, in a few parts I was absolutely terrified, but as soon as I hit the air, it was absolutely amazing”.

With donations coming in thick and fast, Arron says he’s still looking for ways to add to his total.

Arron completed the skydive in aid of Kirkcady YMCA

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He added: “We’ve got £485, but our plan is we’re hoping to raise up to £500. In addition to that, we’re hoping to send it out to funders that already fund the YM”.

Read More

Read More
Kirkcaldy teenager set to make skydive for charity

He also hopes he can use the experience of the jump and his own experiences using the group, to raise awareness.

Now a volunteer with the organisation, Arron says the YM became his support network after the passing of his mother when he was just eight years old.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He said: “When I was eight my mum passed away, which was really difficult. Through the grieving process, the school was trying to get me mental health support but, even to this day, I wouldn’t accept any help.

“Basically my line of support has been through Kirkcaldy YMCA, it’s just been their youth workers I’ve gone to speak to - I’ve had the same youth worker since the age of seven, and I still go to her.”

Kirkcaldy YMCAKirkcaldyYMCA