Kirkcaldy teenager recognised for helping to save his grandad's life
A Kirkcaldy teenager has been presented with a certificate of recognition after his life-saving actions saved his grandad's life.
Jayden Fox (14), was on holiday in Banchory when his grandad, Bill Fox, suffered a cardiac arrest.
The Viewforth High School pupil commenced CPR before Scottish Ambulance Service staff members attended.
Mary Fox, Jayden’s grandma, said that his family are proud of him for his actions and his calm reaction. There was even an opportunity for Jayden to develop his first aid skills once he returned from the holiday.
She said: “The whole family is so proud of him. I don’t know where he got it from, he just did it. He was just so calm and collected.
“It just so happened that he was back at school the next week where they did a first aid course, and he passed!”.
For his actions, Jayden was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Hazel Forrest, area manager for Fife with the Scottish Ambulance Service. Hazel was keen to highlight how significant Jayden’s reaction was.
She said: “It was amazing work by Jayden, who was very humbled by the praise the crews gave him whilst on station.
“I’m not sure he realises just how amazing he did in a time that must have been very upsetting and stressful.”
Keith Jensen, area service manager, South and West Aberdeenshire, added to the praise of Jayden.
said: “Jayden was pivotal in commencing CPR on his grandad. This highlights the importance of 'the chain of survival' and without a doubt he is alive today due to their early interventions.”