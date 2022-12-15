Jayden Fox (14), was on holiday in Banchory when his grandad, Bill Fox, suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Viewforth High School pupil commenced CPR before Scottish Ambulance Service staff members attended.

Mary Fox, Jayden’s grandma, said that his family are proud of him for his actions and his calm reaction. There was even an opportunity for Jayden to develop his first aid skills once he returned from the holiday.

Hazel Forrest of the Scottish Ambulance Service presents Jayden Fox with his certificate, alongside grandad Bill Fox

She said: “The whole family is so proud of him. I don’t know where he got it from, he just did it. He was just so calm and collected.

“It just so happened that he was back at school the next week where they did a first aid course, and he passed!”.

For his actions, Jayden was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Hazel Forrest, area manager for Fife with the Scottish Ambulance Service. Hazel was keen to highlight how significant Jayden’s reaction was.

She said: “It was amazing work by Jayden, who was very humbled by the praise the crews gave him whilst on station.

“I’m not sure he realises just how amazing he did in a time that must have been very upsetting and stressful.”

Keith Jensen, area service manager, South and West Aberdeenshire, added to the praise of Jayden.

