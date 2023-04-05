Kirkcaldy tenants support group celebrates funding boost from Scottish Government

Residents of Overton Court have been awarded stage three funding which will make their homes more accessible for people living with disabilities. The social housing complex is owned and maintained by Blackwood Homes and Care.

The money has been used to modernise kitchens, bathrooms and accessible entrances for disabled people. It was made possible after a determined group of neighbours formed a support group to push for changes to be made.

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, recently visited the complex to see how the funding was put to good use.

David Torrance MSP (far right) with representatives from Overton Court Support Group and Blackwood Homes and Care.

He said: “The work that has been carried out at Overton Court is truly life changing for the people living there and is a testament to how well stage three funding works to make lives better for people living with disabilities.”And he added: “Equipment and adaptations make an important contribution to supporting older people and disabled people to live safely, comfortably and independently at home, and the Scottish Government is committed to ensure a consistent approach to assessment and provision of services for vulnerable people.”

The SNP MSP highlighted the quality of the renovated kitchens and the importance of remaining independent when living with health issues.

