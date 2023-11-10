Kirkcaldy, the town that was home to Jackie O and Kitty’s, says farewell to its last nightclub

The Fife town which made Jackie O a legendary place to be, and was home to Bentley’s and Kitty’s has now said farewell to its last bona fide nightclub.

Society in Charlotte Street has unveiled a major transformation which sees it drop the handle from its business to become an all-day venue which aims to cater to a much wider audience.

The change takes effect from today (Friday) marks a new era at the venue - and the end to the Lang Toun’s rich history of famous clubs which transcended the town and packed them in every weekend, as well as the famous Grab A Granny nights. In its heyday, Jackie O saw bus loads of clubbers travel from across Scotland, while Kitty’s created a whole new era of nights out in the 1990s. The former is now housing, the latter has been completely demolished after a devastating fire.

Bryan Reid, director at Society admits: “It’s sad that we are the last custodians of a bona fide nightclub in the town, but are really excited about the future.”

Society has moved away from the nightclub label and unveiled a new seven-day a week operating model (Pics: Submitted)

The transformation has been several months in the planning and will see Society become an all-day, seven day a week venue which aims to cater to a much wider demographic, while still keeping DJs performing into the early hours.

The venue has been given a complete make-over ahead it its launch. Out has gone the clubland furniture and dark look, and in has come a lively daytime bar and kitchen with contemporary food and all round entertainment

“Times are shifting,” said Mr Reid. “The small town late night social scene has seen a significant move in recent years, drifting away from dark nightclubs to large annual, bi-annual, one off expensive festival style major productions, gigs and concerts. The habits and financial spend of the young generation has also changed.

“Our goal is to provide people with a large relaxing, stylish, welcoming environment with great food, the best drinks, good music and entertainment coupled with a professional and attentive service. We will be a little bit of something for everyone.”Aiming at a greater age range, the venue’s music will span everything from the 1960s through the decades, only moving to more contemporary sounds on a Friday and Saturday after midnight until 3:00am. It’s a positive move for us. We are all excited at the move to a seven-day, venture,” added Mr Reid.