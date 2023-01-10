Kirkcaldy theatre company on the search for a production team for Made in Dagenham

Following the success of The Addams Family at Lochgelly Centre in November, KAOS is looking for a new production team for its next show. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency).

Following on from the success of their production The Addams Family, which was staged at the Lochgelly Centre in November, the local theatre company are turning their attentions to their next production, Made in Dagenham.

And they are beginning their search for an enthusiastic and dedicated production team to bring it to the stage.

It will be their first production in the newly renovated Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy when it reopens later this year.

KAOS are currently looking to fill the positions of director, musical director, choreographer and accompanist for the production.

The show is scheduled to run during the week beginning Monday, November 13, 2023. Rehearsals will start in March, in Kirkcaldy. The company’s rehearsals will be on Monday evenings with a second rehearsal day yet to be decided.