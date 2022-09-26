Kirkcaldy theatre company's production of The Yeoman of the Guard

Some of the principals from Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of The Yeoman of the Guard.

Performances had originally been planned in both March and April, but Covid among the cast resulted in the production being postponed.

However, the society’s members took to the Old Kirk stage from September 15 to 17 for the production.

A spokesperson for Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society said: “Many thanks are due to both director Robin Ozog and musical director John Howden, and also to the very talented principals and chorus who persevered to put on this show...not forgetting out two wonderful pianists, Robert and Douglas, who played their fingers off during our performances.

The cast of The Yeoman of the Guard.

"Using the Old Kirk for such an operetta was not without its challenges and we are all enormously proud of the fact that we actually achieved it, although with a few problems.

"It has been a steep learning curve with movement, sound and lighting and we are all so much wiser regarding the practicalities of presenting a full show within the Old Kirk.”

The society will be sure to put their new-found knowledge to good use next year when they present The Sorcerer in the Old Kirk from March 9 to 11 as the Adam Smith Theatre will still be closed for refurbishment at that time.