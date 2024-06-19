Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s wee-est panto is returning to Kirkcaldy this year - and it will reunite the stars of last year’s smash hit show in a brand new production.

The Kings Theatre will welcome back the five-strong cast for ‘Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington’ - and it aims to build on the critical and audience acclaim for ‘Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie’ which packed them into the Esplanade venue.

The panto will have a longer run, and work has already begun planning new sets, music and costumes in a bid to raise the bar even higher after the 2023 panto was hailed a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for ‘Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington’ go on sale from 10:00am on Wednesday at kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com - and fans are urged to book early after a string of full houses last Christmas.

The cast at last year's smash hit Ya Wee Beauty & The Beastie (Pic: Lewis Milne)

The show reunites the cast and team which have been at the helm since panto was launched the Esplanade venue four years ago - creating a new tradition in a town which has always enjoyed the traditional festive shows.

Billy Mack, the doyen of dames, is back along with Mark McDonnell, Kirsty Strachan, Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin Mackenzie along with the same team behind the scenes

Jonathon Stone returns as producer and writer, and he said: “We are thrilled that our entire outstanding cast from last year will be returning led by Fife’s favourite ever dame, the legendary Billy Mack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the team will not be resting on their laurels, and are determined to scale new heights and make it Kirkcaldy’s best panto ever! To that end we are already working on the amazing sets, fabulous costumes and the marvellous music, again under the direction of our musical maestro , the outstanding Stephen Roberts.”

The Kings panto for 2024 has been announced (Pic: Submitted)

Jonathan promises a panto that will again be written for, and about, the Lant Toun - a formula that delivered a show that wowed audiences last year, with over 96% ticket sales across its run, and critical acclaim, including a four-star review in The Scotsman.

Last year’s panto took the traditional story of Beauty And The Beast and wrapped it around a poignant lament for the Lang Toun and the losses it has suffered socially and economically across several generations, and also captured the sense of pride about the town and the hope it will be revived once more. It was by far the most accomplished panto staged at the Kings.

Panto has been in the DNA of Jonathon for years - he was at the helm of many shows at the Adam Smith Theatre - and he was blown away by last year’s response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am thrilled and delighted to once again be at the helm of the best wee panto in Scotland! I hope you agree that what we create at the Kings is truly special, and brings Kirkcaldy together at Christmas in a way never seen before. I am so proud of all our team, and cant wait to bring you this years show, which I can promise will be bigger and better than ever! I hope our audiences are thrilled and will cheer, sing, and laugh and cry at our wonderful wee show.”

Dame Billy Mack added: “I just cannae wait to be back on the stage at the KIngs this year! I just love our wee shows and the joy of entertaining the sell out crowds every night. Kirkcaldy and the Kings hold a very special place in my heart and I’ll hopefully see you all at Christmas!”