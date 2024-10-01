Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy landmark will be turned pink, purple, and teal, in support of a breast cancer awareness day.

The Adam Smith Theatre will be lit up on October 13, joining 70 venues, sites and monuments taking part in the initiative led by Make 2nds Count, a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope through clinical trial education, knowledge sharing, support and funding research into secondary (metastatic) breast cancer (SBC).

The theatre will help its ‘Shine a Light’ initiative which seeks to raise awareness of the reality of the incurable condition and highlight the urgent need for greater awareness, support and funding for research. For more information about Shine a Light, “1000 Truths”, or to get involved, visit https://make2ndscount.co.uk/news/bcam-2024.

Make 2nds Count is dedicated to supporting patients living with SBC, also known as ‘stage 4’ or ‘advanced breast cancer.’ It occurs when cancer spreads from beyond the breast to other parts of the body. The disease is incurable but treatable, and symptoms can vary from person to person. An estimated 61,000 people in the UK are living with this condition, which claims 1,000 lives every month.

Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Mary-Jane Duncan from Fife, a Scottish columnist and former business owner, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 42 and is a passionate supporter of the campaign. She said: "As a mother of three, I was busy all the time and never for a second did I think something like this could happen to me.

“When it did, I decided to sell my business and pursue my passion for creative writing at university. On a personal level, it's so important to be a part of this campaign to raise awareness, because until it happens to you, you think it never will.

“Life doesn’t stop with a diagnosis – even a devastating one such as secondary breast cancer- and I’m living proof of that. I’m determined to make the most of every moment with my husband and daughters."

Fifers are asked to take part by visiting the landmark on October 13, and then share photos on social media using the hashtag #ShineALight.