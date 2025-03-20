Kirkcaldy theatre shocked at liquidation threat over massive ‘unpaid’ tax bill

Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre has faced a bid to put it into liquidation over claims of an unpaid tax bill - a threat trustees described as “devastating” before it was then formally withdrawn.

The taxman, HMRC, lodged a petition to wind up the company that runs the hugely important Lang Toun venue which is home to live music, a thriving comedy club, cinema, and an outstanding panto - as well a colony of artists in residence.

The petition was presented to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on March 5, and all parties were given eight days to make representations.

It centres on a Corporation Tax bill - understood to run into six figures - which the trustees who run the Kings say they are exempt from paying. They said they are in constant communication with HMRC and that the taxman had now withdrawn the liquidation move.

The Countess Of Fife on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A spokesperson said: “This is devastating for the charity, but we and our advisers are currently in constant communication with HMRC who have today advised that the Corporation Tax assessment has been withdrawn fully, and so we expect to resolve and halt any liquidation proceedings that should never have happened.”

The Kings is run on a shoestring budget and relies heavily on trustees and volunteers to stage its events and live shows. Despite little in the way of external funding, it has worked hard to upgrade the building and turn it into one of the best and most vibrant small venues in the east of Scotland. Its panto performed to full houses and earned five star reviews from national critics, while its comedy club has created a monthly audience which is now getting to see big names such as Susie McCabe and Fred Macaulay on stage in Kirkcaldy.

The threat of liquidation emerged as a public notice confirmed the action by HMRC. It stated the move was on behalf of the Advocate General for Scotland on behalf of the commissioners for HMRC that Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy be wound up and a liquidator appointed.

A spokesperson for the Kings confirmed it had been hit with “a massive bill” for Corporation Tax.

They added: “As would rightly be expected The Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy Ltd, as a charity, is exempt from Corporation Tax. Unfortunately, due to significant communication issues between HMRC and The Kings, a hugely disproportionate Corporation Tax assessment was raised.

“Despite our attempts to discuss and resolve with HMRC, undoubtedly the size of the assessment, while entirely incorrect, has been the trigger for this unprecedented action by HMRC.

“This is devastating for the charity but we and our advisers are currently in constant communication with HMRC who have today advised that the corporation tax assessment has been withdrawn fully and so we expect to resolve and halt any liquidation proceedings that should never have happened.”

All shows and events at the Kings are going ahead as planned.