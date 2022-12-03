Kirkcaldy town centre; 18 shops we loved and the famous faces who opened them including Miss World, Noel Edmonds and Bruce Forsyth

These pictures will bring back many memories for anyone who has shopped in Kirkcaldy’s town centre
Most of these shops have long since vanished from the High Street, but there was a time when they were household names, and many were opened by the biggest stars of the day
1. Kirkcaldy town centre memories
This will bring back many memories.
Chickenshop was run by the late Dennis Alexander and was a hugely popular venue - he started out in The Forum which ponce occupied the first floor of what is now TKMaxx in the Mercat Shopping Centre.
The shop is now a picture framing business.
In the 1980s it was the Pine Chest.
Photo: neil doig
2. Kirkcaldy town centre memories
Today the venue is unrecognisable inside as The Duchess.
It used to be the Underground and, before that, Uncle Tom's Cabin and Nicol's pub.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Kirkcaldy town centre memories
Coronation Street star William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in the TV soap, swapped Weatherfield for Kirkcaldy when he opened the new Granada TV renatl store on the High Street in 1984.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Kirkcaldy town centre memories
Staff of the Kirkcaldy High Street store Rent A Set - later renamed Radio Rentals - on a night out at the Parkway Hotel in 1966.
Photo: na