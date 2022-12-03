News you can trust since 1871
Coronation Street Star Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner, visited the Penny Farthing pub on Kirkcaldy High Street in February 1979 and took the opportunity to pop behind the bar to give the owners a hand.

Kirkcaldy town centre; 18 shops we loved and the famous faces who opened them including Miss World, Noel Edmonds and Bruce Forsyth

These pictures will bring back many memories for anyone who has shopped in Kirkcaldy’s town centre

By Allan Crow
2 hours ago

Most of these shops have long since vanished from the High Street, but there was a time when they were household names, and many were opened by the biggest stars of the day

This will bring back many memories. Chickenshop was run by the late Dennis Alexander and was a hugely popular venue - he started out in The Forum which ponce occupied the first floor of what is now TKMaxx in the Mercat Shopping Centre. The shop is now a picture framing business. In the 1980s it was the Pine Chest.

Today the venue is unrecognisable inside as The Duchess. It used to be the Underground and, before that, Uncle Tom's Cabin and Nicol's pub.

Coronation Street star William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in the TV soap, swapped Weatherfield for Kirkcaldy when he opened the new Granada TV renatl store on the High Street in 1984.

Staff of the Kirkcaldy High Street store Rent A Set - later renamed Radio Rentals - on a night out at the Parkway Hotel in 1966.

