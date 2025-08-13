Kirkcaldy town centre: 500 voices added in survey ahead of multi-million £ funding

Over 500 people have added their voices to the debate on Kirkcaldy’s future after it secured multi-million pound town centre funding from the UK Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their views were captured in a survey launched by Melanie Ward MP as works get underway to shape the masterplan on how the Growth Mission Fund investment should be used.

The Lang Toun was one of three places in the UK to be given priority access to the UK Government’s £240million pot, and is now waiting to see exactly how much it will get. Fife Council has also engaged two companies to spearhead the blueprint with more engagement with local groups and residents to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Ms Ward and her constituency team were out on the High Street gathering more views - and they revealed a clear desire to make the town more appealing to both residents and visitors.

Melanie Ward MP speaking to constituents about her town centre survey (Pics: Submitted)

Ms Ward said: “I’m delighted that more than 500 people have already participated in my town centre survey. This shows how deeply our community cares about the future of Kirkcaldy, and the shared sense we all have that we could make so much more of our town centre’s potential.

“It really matters that local peoples’ voices are heard as the Council makes decisions over how this funding from the UK Government will be spent. That’s why I have taken my survey out to meet people where they are, and encourage as many as possible to take part.

“I have stood at stalls in local supermarkets, at a stall on the High Street, held meetings either a number of constituents, and held a roundtable for businesses in the town centre to hear and feed in their views. Following an excellent suggestion that I read in the Fife Free Press, it’s great that Kirkcaldy Foodbank is also encouraging its clients to complete the survey too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key themes from the findings, so far, include a strong desire to make better use of our seafront, with improved facilities with a clear focus on making Kirkcaldy more appealing to visitors and tourists.

Ms Ward added: “As the survey is closing soon, I encourage anyone who hasn’t had a chance to participate yet to take just a few minutes to do so. Your input is invaluable in shaping Kirkcaldy’s future. You can complete it at melanieward.org/renew.

"Once the survey has closed, my team and I will analyse the responses. I will present the findings to Fife Council and also share them publicly at an upcoming meeting. In addition, I’ll be preparing a report of the results, which will be available for everyone to read and review, both in print and online via my website." The MP has also forged what she called “a rapid action taskforce” with Labour colleagues Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, and Patrick Hurley, MP for Southport - the two other towns given priority access to the funding pot.

She added: “Following our individual lobbying on behalf of those we each represent, our three constituencies were the only ones in the whole of the UK prioritised for access to the new multi-million pound Growth Mission Fund. Now, we have joined forces and are working together to ensure that the Treasury releases the funding for our constituencies as quickly as possible - and that each of our areas receives as much funding as possible before other areas can access it.”