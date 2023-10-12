Kirkcaldy town centre: 'action and ambition' call after MP's summit on future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It came after a meeting of traders, landlords and organisations such as Fife Council and Love Oor Lang Toun, and was hosted by Neale Hanvey MP.

The aim was to put on the table all concerns as well as ideas and practical solutions to bring new life to the town centre. It was held in the new private hire dining space recently created by Koku Shi restaurant following its move to new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issued highighted included the empty M&S store - most recently used as an NHS vaccine centre - the poor maintenance of other empty and derelict buildings, the impact of anti-social behaviour in the area and the pressure of parking charges on visitors, businesses and staff.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neale Hanvey hosting his town centre meeting (Pic: Submitted)

Regeneration suggestions included the creative use of spaces, using vinyl coverings on vacant shop fronts for advertising and signage to promote community events, and the creative use of empty units to provide activities for young people, indoor bowling, and other club and business support activities.

Ideas to drive economic development included organising entertaining street events, street performers and gala days as well advertising the affordability of units and the available support Mr Hanvey MP said: ““Like High Streets up and down the land, Kirkcaldy has been badly affected by changes in spending habits and the impact of austerity and the cost-of-living crisis.

“While we are celebrating the vibrancy of Kirkcaldy’s past, I can’t help but ask can’t the same innovative community spirit that floored the world be used to meet the economic challenges of today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Busy local traders don’t have time for a talking shop, and the traders meeting provided a forum for discussion and actions my office will help to progress. Fife Council officers, Love Oor Lang Toun representatives and local landlords can see the benefit of this kind of engagement as we can only pull through the tough economic times by working in partnership.