The Postings car park in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy, will close on Friday, November 11.

It comes after the recent announcement that the former shopping centre - rebranded the Kirkcaldy Centre - is to be demolished and the site redeveloped for housing.

Fife Council confirmed the closure today.

The car park above the former Postings Centre in Kirkcaldy

The local authority has run the car park above the former Tesco store since 1981. It was their second best generating car park in Fife, behind the former Tolbooth Street facility which was shut to build Kirkcaldy’s £15m leisure centre.

Tesco’s 2015 decision to quit town led to a major collapse in footfall to the centre, and usage of the car park also dwindled despite a number of initiatives to tempt season ticket holders.

Most recently it was used to provide parking for people attending the COVID vaccination clinic in the former M&S store on the High Street.

In August, it was revealed the council was paying £70,000 annually for its 84-year lease.

David Torrance MSP said the deal amounted to £5,880,000 over the remainder of the lease, and described the sums as “outrageous” and demanded that the council justify the payments given the major decline in usage of the car park.

Since then the local authority has reached agreement with shopping centre owner Tahir Ali to clear the way for its demolition.