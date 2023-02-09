Kirkcaldy town centre: independent traders at heart of future High Street

The Love Oor Lang Toun team with Amanda Allan (back centre) (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Getting that mix right is at the heart of the new vision document produced by Love Oor Lang Toun.

And, after 19 years on the High Street, Amanda Allan is well placed to address the constantly changing landscape around her business, Heavenly Sensations.

A board member of LOLT, she believes the new document is a positive step in the right direction, and a chance to re-shape the conversation.

“The High Street is evolving,” she said. “It isn’t like it was before, but we know that High Streets are no longer about big shops and big retail names.

“They are about independent, smaller shop owners and businesses, and Love Oor Lang Toun is now looking at how we could take those big empty units and break them down to make them more desirable.”

The drawings highlight the potential if landlords are open to new ideas, and entrepreneurs come into town.

“When you sit down and look at the street there are many places to eat now and they are doing well because the footfall is there,” added Amanda.

“More houses are being built near the east end, and The Postings could be a new development for accommodation. That means more people living in the High Street, and they will want to come out of their front doors and have places to go and to shop. “

Turning the debate on to the positives and countering the ‘High Street is dead’ mantra is an on going challenge - one the report hopes to support.

“During lockdown, shops were opening but there was silence. When one shuts down now, it’s all that is shouted about.

“We know times have changed and the High Street we have now is very different to what we had before. It used to have many small independent traders, and as big names have moved out, it has gone back them. It is evolving again.