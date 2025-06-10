Kirkcaldy town centre: MP’s call for investment as council calls in consultants

A renewed call has been made for investment in Kirkcaldy town centre.

Melanie Ward MP raised the issue in the House of Commons as part of her continued push to deliver regeneration for the town.

The Labour politician’s comments came as the first steps emerged towards a planning application to develop the large gap site left by the demolition of the former Postings Shopping Centre, while Fife Council is calling in consultants to see how the Mercat Shopping Centre could be revived.

Plans to tear down the multi-storey car parks on the Esplanade are also underway, creating another huge site for potential development.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Ward pressed the Government to ensure funding is directed to towns like Kirkcaldy as part of its upcoming Spending Review. She has championed the efforts of local businesses, and the town’s untapped potential for a thriving High Street that takes full advantage of its coastal location.

She said: "Many times I've raised with the Minister as well as Business Ministers and Treasury Ministers, the need for regeneration funding for Kirkcaldy High Street. “The brilliant people of our town deserve a modern town centre that makes the most of our incredible seafront and all it has to offer. Ahead of the Spending Review this week, can the Minister assure me that my message has been heard?”

Alex Norris MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Growth, acknowledged her consistent efforts, replying: “I can assure the Honourable Lady, her constituents and the House, I don’t think a week’s gone by without her pushing me on Kirkcaldy town centre. She also knows I can’t run ahead of any multi-year spending review, which may be upon us soon, but the point she makes - and always makes - to me is a good one.”

The political focus follows a meeting between the MP, Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, and Ken Gourlay, chief executive of the local authority, as well as extensive engagement with local businesses, Fife College and residents on the same issue.

Ms Ward has also previously raised the issue in Parliament and in direct discussions with Ministers, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Scotland, making clear that investment in Kirkcaldy must reflect the needs and ambitions of the town itself.

She also welcomed Fife Council’s recent confirmation of funding to demolish the so-called “ugly sister” car parks - a long-awaited step that will open the door to real change in the town centre.

The MP added: “Kirkcaldy has so much to offer, from our seafront to our local shops, cafés and creative businesses. I’ll keep working to ensure our town is not only heard in Westminster but supported in real terms. Investment here isn’t just overdue it’s essential.”

The council has also engaged consultants from Dundee University to look at how the Mercat could be used - although privately owned, it sits on land owned by the council and rents come from retailers.

The Mercat has a number of empty units throughout, as well a the former BhS store which has sat unoccupied since 2016.