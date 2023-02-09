Love Oor Lang Toun’s new vision document, The Future Is Now, is based on the ideas of over 200 locals and the supporting of a number of retailers who all want to see vibrancy and a buzz return to the High Street after a number of tough years.

The report gives people a chance to look at familiar buildings with fresh eyes as it goes behind the locked doors, and imagines what the space inside could be used for.

It also re-imagines the dark vennels, opening up brickwork to create bright, modern shops as well as meetings spaces and venues which entrepreneurs can put to good use,.

Love Oor Lang Toun's new document cover

It also looks at the many hidden from view floors above shops which were once storage areas and are now often lying empty - opening them up to become meeting spaces as wella s more residential accommodation.

And the document also tackles the waterfront in a bid to build on its assets, including turning the site of the former swimming pool - boarded up eight years on from its demolition - into a community space complete with artificial beach.

The report also shows how pop-up businesses could be added to the waterfront for businesses from coffee kiosks to bike hire.

And instead of the tired looking multi-storey carparks, it imagines modern, seafront apartments with commercial units below them.

The ideas are aspirational, but they come from public consultations held in town.

Danny Cepok, development manager at LOLT, said: “If we want to find projects and want people to come and invest we have to look forward, not just complain about what we have lost and what we had in the past.”

“If we can demonstrate this is what the people of Kirkcaldy want then investors will start to sit up and take notice. It is a big challenge. We have to get people to understand it is not just our town centre that is changing - they all are.

Christine May, who chairs the independent town centre group, urged people to give their views on the document - and make a difference by supporting the town centre

“We want to spark a debate. We want to hear from people who do not like the document - what would they want instead?” she said.

“The document shows what can be done. It shows how it could be possible to open up and brighten up the vennels between the High Street and waterfront, for example.

“We want people to look at what we have here. We want them to suggest how it might be implemented and how it can be improved. If they are owners of buildings and have different plans - let’s hear them.

“But we still need people to come and use the town centre We want the people of Kirkcaldy to come here one hour a week if they can. If everyone did that and spent £5 that would be a wonderful start.”