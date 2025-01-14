Kirkcaldy town centre office earmarked for change to four flats
Plans have been lodged with Fife Council for a change of use to the former office at 17 Tolbooth Street - formerly home to Fife Alcohol Support Service, It has moved into new headquarters in nearby Hill Street.
The new application has been lodged with the local authority by Dunfermline-based, Phoenix Group Projects.
It wants permission for a change of use to create four flats and carry our external alterations, including re-roofing.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
If approved, it would add to the number of buildings access the town centre which have been turned into residential accommodation. These include the former Fife Free Press building in Kirk Wynd, the former Innes Johnstin offices in the High Street, and work is on-going to create flats above Cupcake Coffee, formerly the upper floors of McDonald’s.
