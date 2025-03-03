Four new flats are set to be created out of a former office in Kirkcaldy town centre.

Plans to carry out the work at 17 Tolbooth Street - formerly home to Fife Alcohol Support Service - were given the go-ahead by Fife Council this week.

It was lodged with the local authority by Dunfermline-based, Phoenix Group Projects which got permission for a change of use to create four flats and carry our external alterations, including re-roofing.

Approval was given with the standard clause that work must begin within three years.

Fife Alcohol Support Service has already moved into new headquarters in nearby Hill Street.

The development adds to the number of buildings access the town centre which have been turned from offices into residential accommodation.

These include the former Fife Free Press building in Kirk Wynd, the former Innes Johnston offices in the High Street, and work is on-going to create flats above Cupcake Coffee, formerly the upper floors of McDonald’s. There are also plans to transform the former DM Design showroom in Whytescauseway.