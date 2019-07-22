Kirkcaldy town centre online link taps into summer views

Kirkcaldy4All’s online Citizens’ Lab will continue throughout the summer.

Launched in May, it aims to get people involved in the debate over the future of our town centre.

The Citizens’ Lab was launched by the BID company as part of its collaborative approach to encourage support for a new framework for growth.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy4All, said: “This is not about the BID providing the answers. It is about us helping to interact with our audiences – both our businesses and members of the public – to enable them to share their ideas on the future of their town.”

The lab has helped to unearth many ideas – around the town’s connectivity and economic development to numerous smaller propositions around community projects. The High Street has featured prominently – as has the town’s waterfront.

The BID team has also met with officers from Fife Council to plan the next steps.

Bill said: ”They understand our approach to create a unique framework for growth to help shape our town’s future. We are confident that we will be able to make an announcement soon on a way ahead that will bring all parties to the table.”

Donald Grant, community manager for Kirkcaldy at Fife Council, added “We ares working with Kirkcaldy’s community, businesses and stakeholders to develop lasting solutions for the town centre. The Citizen’s Lab approach brings a range of voices to the table to support the future of the town”