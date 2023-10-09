Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wynd pulled its last pints in June, and what was a temporary closure has now been confirmed as permanent by owner Kelly Johnston who has run it for the last 16 years. She is now working on new plans for the Kirk Wynd venue involving a complete refurbishment and re-branding.

The Wynd opened its doors in 2007, replacing the long-established Auld Hoose, and although it had a reputation, it also had ts own clientele and a sense of community among its regulars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly, who has worked in the hospitality industry since the age of 13, was 29 when it first opened - and admits the decision to call time was tough.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last pints have been pulled at the Wynd after 16 years in business (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“I am very grateful for the last 16 years,” she said. “When we opened it was mobbed. It buzzed for years and we had a great life running it with great customers and fantastic staff. We had live music nights and charity events, and lots of trips across the country. Sadly, a lot of the folk have gone.

“It was long, long hours running it - it is a way of life, not a job - but the memories will live on in my heart and in the heart of my daughter. We are truly grateful for what The Wynd has given us.”

Announcing the closure on the pub’s Facebook page, Kelly said the decision was “heartbreaking”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have shared some of the best times of my life with each one of you, including the birth of my daughter, and yet some of the most painful times. My customers and staff have supported me through despair in my darkest moments, and we have managed to keep the spirit of the pub alive through hard work and determination.”