The Robert Nairn in Kirk Wynd wants to remove bars fixed to windows throughout the Wetherspoons’ pub.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out the work at the Category-B listed building.

A supporting statement submitted with the application said: “The intention is to take away the bars from the existing windows and make good the condition of the windows.

Robert Nairn pub, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy

“This would greatly enhance the overall aesthetic of the public house and offer greater opportunities for interesting eyelines through the property for customers and the public in general.”The work would not affect the layout of the building.

The statement added: “The property will look much the same as it currently does.

“The intention is to improve the overall aesthetic of the building through sensitively taking away the less attractive element of the bars to the windows.