Kirkcaldy town centre pub with many different names goes up for auction

Candy Bar at 399 High Street is up for auction in Glasgow on Friday, with Prime Property Auctions conducting the sale. Full details are here

The bar is better known to many locals as the Royal Scot which was a popular place in the 1980s and 90s, before undergoing several name changes. It became The Wharf and then Brodies before closing in 2017.

It was then brought back to life for a short and chaotic stint as Kirk and Bear restaurant. In 2019 it went up for auction with a guide price of £175,000, and was later turned into Candy Bar, a gin and cocktail venue but has been closed and left empty for some time. The pub features a function room, a beer garden and a large bar.

The Kirkcaldy pub goes up for auction this week (Pics: Prime Property Auctions)

The selling agent has put a guide price of £110,000 on the property which is said is “sure to appeal to shrewd commercial investors looking for a rare commercial premises with great high yield potential, or owner occupiers looking for an affordable commercial premises to occupy.”