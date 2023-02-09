Kirkcaldy town centre: 'we have to keep what we have alive, and then build on it'

Christine May, who chairs Love Oor Lang Toun, is insistent the organisation’s vision document has to be followed by specific, visible progress to get everyone on board.

The document is bold in its aims, and it hopes its re-imagining of how key High Street buildings could be used will encourage people to look behind the ‘to let’ signs and empty shop fronts, and see a brighter road ahead.

It’s the single biggest piece of work yet from the independent community interest company founded during lockdown with the aim of bringing new energy to the town centre and new ideas to the challenges it, along with all others, faces.

An impression of how just one of then empty High Street buildings could be transformed and the vennel opened up.

LOLT has already launched ShopAppy, and backed the Kirkcaldy Gift Card to support retailers as well as hosting workshops, a webinar, and taken a lead role in ensuring the town’s Christmas lights were up and switched on to add some sparklers to the festive season.

“We know people want a vibrant town centre and we know what they want to see - they want to see it looking physically brighter and better,” said Christine.

“They want to see better access between the High Street and the waterfront, and they want more support for creative and wider industries and small businesses. That was our starting point.”LOLT looked at the work which has been in Dumfries around its Midsteeple Project to bring creatives into the heart of the town, and how other towns have weathered the storms of a retail decline and rise in online shopping together with the impact of the pandemic.

And that work was done for one simple reason.

“Our town centre is vital - if we do not keep it alive in any way possible, the town is just a collection of groups and buildings,” said Christine. “We, all of us, need to give what support we can to existing businesses in town centre to keep what is there alive, and then build on it.

Broadcasting its positives to balance the negatives which appear endlessly in social media feedback is an on-going challenge, and Christine is well aware people want to see action as well as words - and that involves all of us.

“It is important people see something happening,” she said. “You can consult until you are blue in the face but if nothing happens then you are another shiny document that is a waste of everyone’s time.

“Nothing will happen overnight - it can’t. There is no white knight riding in.

“But we still need people to come and use the town centre We want the people of Kirkcaldy to come here one hour a week if they can. If everyone did that and spent £5 that would be a wonderful start.”

Christine also wants to hear feedback on the report - positive and critical.

“The document shows what can be done, “ she said. “It shows how it could be possible to open up and brighten up the vennels between the High Street and waterfront, for exmaple.

“We want people to look at what we have here. We want them to suggest how it might be implemented and how it can be improved. If they are owners of buildings and have different plans - let’s hear them.

“We want to spark a debate. We want to hear from people who do not like the document - what would they want instead?