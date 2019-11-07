Kirkcaldy unveils new-look Christmas festivities for 2019

The countdown to Kirkcaldy’s Christmas celebrations has begun.

A full calendar of family festive events has been unveiled by Kirkcaldy4All and the Mercat Shopping Centre.

And there is a new look to the 2019 celebrations.

It starts with the traditional reindeer parade on Sunday, November 17 followed by the Christmas lights switch on the following weekend.

This year will see the launch of a Christmas star trail, and candy cane cocktail trail for adults to enjoy.

It’s the third year running the BID company and the centre have teamed up to lead the town centre’s festive celebrations.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy4All, said: “We have a whole programme of Christmas fun planned throughout November and December.

“We are grateful to all the town centre businesses and local schools for supporting these initiatives so enthusiastically, and hope that the people of Kirkcaldy will also get behind us and come down to the High Street and enjoy what’s on offer.”

The fun starts at midday on Sunday, November 17 with the reindeer parade.

Santa will be led through the town by Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band, Kingdom FM, and Kirkcaldy’s pantomime stars to his grotto in the shopping centre which is open until Christmas Eve.The big switch on of the Christmas lights falls on Sunday, November 23 – and it will have a new look.

Families are invited to Charlotte Street, which will be partially closed off, for a fun afternoon of entertainment, music and refreshments.

It replaces the fireworks show and parade to the Town Square.

There will be street performers, refreshments, face-painters, balloon-modeller, give-aways, and music.

During the event, the lights on a giant Christmas tree outside Society will be switched on. It will be adorned by stars decorated by local children with the help of artist, Jane Rigby.

There are free craft workshops at the Mercat where families can get creative.

Kirkcaldy4All will also launch its Christmas star trail on the same day – 30 stars, some one metre tall, will be placed in shop windows and a £100 shopping voucher is up for grabs for whoever spots them all!

And for adults, the BID company has organised a Candy Cane Cocktail Trail involving nine town centre bars. They will also feature on a map, and those who post a selfie of themselves online enjoying their cocktail – or mocktail! – will also have the chance to win a spot prize.

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Shopping Centre manager, said: “I’m delighted we’re working together with Kirkcaldy4All again this year, for what is set to be a fantastic festive period across the town.

“There will be so much going on in and around the Mercat Centre and Kirkcaldy town centre for families to get excited about and plenty of opportunities to take part and get involved.

“The countdown to Christmas is very much on and we are looking forward to welcoming all our customers for this fantastic community celebration.”