Kirkcaldy venue unveils ‘Ya Wee Beauty And Beastie’ for 2023 panto

The Kings Live Lounge is reuniting the cast from two successful runs of ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ for a new show this festive season - ‘Ya Wee Beauty And Beastie.’

And for the first time, the Esplanade venue will go head to head with the Adam Smith Theatre which stages its first panto since 2019 with The Little Mermaid booked for a month-long run.

The Kings has signed up all five of its home-based cast, including Billy Mack, the doyen of dames, for the 2023 show which will run from December 7 until January 6 - and it promises a panto made in Kirkcaldy, about Kirkcaldy for Kirkcaldy as it sets a “tale as old as time” firmly set in the magical Lang Toun.

Kirsty Strachan launches the 2023 panto at Kirkcaldy's Kings Live Lounge (Pic: Lewis Milne)

Add in new scenery, songs, jokes rooted in Kirkcaldy’s heritage, and the producers are confident they will have another hit on their hands.

Last year’s panto won huge approval ratings from audiences on a nightly basis, many of whom had never been inside the venue before. Last year also marked the first full; panto run after the previous yeast’s show was hit by COVID and a tightening of the Scottish Government’s pandemic restrictions which saw all live venues having to close their doors during the omicron outbreak of the virus.

Kirkcaldy-born Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin Mackenzie return to play the lead roles of Bella and the Beast, while Mark McDonell and Kirsty Strachan fill out the Baddie and the Butler roles, with Billy Mack back home for the Christmas show.,

The panto star said: “I’m so excited to be back for the Kings’ panto this year. I’ve just been given a cheeky wee look at this year’s script and I can confirm it truly is the best ever! “I can’t wait for us all to be together again at Christmas to celebrate the joy of live theatre!”

The panto will again be directed by Jonathan Stone who was at the helm of both Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty shows.

He said he is aware of the huge challenge ahead but thrilled to be returning to his Christmas home once again.

“We understand we face some competition from the re-opened Adam Smith this year,” he says, “but we are proud to be made entirely in Kirkcaldy for Kirkcaldy. We are also thrilled to be providing work and employment in the arts for a host of local professionals, from costume makers to lighting designers, from backstage and bar staff, to the performers themselves!”

Ya Wee Beauty and the Beastie’s run will include matinees, slime adults only shows and special school performances, and with seats limited given the size of the venue, advance booking is recommended.

The panto announcement is the latest development at the Live Lounge after its hugely successful crowdfunder to bring a community cinema to Kirkcaldy - films should start to screen this summer. It is now home to a monthly comedy night, and recently hosted a five-band line up as part of the Adam Smith tercentenary celebrations.