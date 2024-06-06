Kirkcaldy veterans pay tribute on 80th anniversary of D-Day

They paused to remember all who gave their lives in the largest military naval, air and land operation ever attempted - one that paved the way for peace and the beginning of the end of World War Two.

The ceremony was attended by veterans, and it echoed to the sounds of Highland Laddie - the same tune that John Millin played while marching up and down Sword Beach as commandos ran for cover exactly 80 years ago. A member of the 1st Commando Brigade, his commanding officer asked him to ignore instructions banning the playing of bagpipes in battle and requested he play to rally his comrades.

As the rain stopped and the sun shone, the sounds of the bagpipes floated across the war memorial gardens to mark a landmark anniversary.

The gathering was also addressed by Col James Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant of Fife, and also Captain Andrew Manley from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army. A poem was red and a wreath laid by Carla McDowall and Charlie Higginson, senior pupils at Viewforth High School

