Kirkcaldy Walking and Movement Festival: great views and great company in these fantastic walks

Get your shoes on and go for a walk as Kirkcaldy’s Walking and Movement Festival launches a ten-day programme of events for all.

The 2024 programme features a host of walks that are suitable for everyone, many are dog and child friendly, and the organisers have extended a ‘come and join us’ invite to all.

The festival explores the Lang Toun’s parks and wynds, and even includes a beach clean before culminating in a twilight ‘From Turret to Tower’; event which will take participants from Ravenscraig Park to Seafield Tower. Full details are on its Facebook page - search for Kirkcaldy Walking Festival - including the ‘what three words’ online location are used for all the events.

The highlights include:

Amby Stanyer Hunter is at the helm of the town's walking festival (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

> Friday, August 16

Here are two walks at Middle Den and Dunnikier Park, and the starting point for each is the car park area between Oswald House and Fife Council works

At 10:00am there is a 4.5-mile walk with the option to leave after three miles. Walk duration is 2.5 hours. Child friendly, and dogs welcome on leads.

There is also a woodland walk, starting at 6:00pm which takes in three miles and should last around 90 minutes. It is child friendly but no dogs please.

Kirkcaldy Strong's annual community walk is part of the festival (Pic: Submitted)

> Saturday, August 17

Kirkcaldy Strong’s annual community walk gets underway at 10:00am. It starts at the Nourish Support Centre, and ends at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade, and its easy, slow pace means it is open to all.

It’s the fourth annual event and you are welcome to join Nourish, Linton Lane, Scottish Families Affected by Drugs & Alcohol, Kings Theatre, Walking Mends My Mind, Stages Dance School, and Rapid Relief Team UK for the walk.

At 10:30am, there is an animalistic based movement workshop upstairs in The Kings Theatre. It lasts 60 minutes - bring a yoga mat if you have one.

At 1:00pm there is a Let's Get Quizzical walk at Ravenscraig Park Car Park.

It starts and finishes in the car park and covers a distance of between three to four miles. It is child friendly but there are some steps. No dogs please. The route is on paved paths, coast path and woodland track

There will be easy to solve clues along the route,m and the walk is led by Beth Dickson

Free booking requested via website greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events

> Sunday, August 18

The big one- a 14-mile walk of Kirkcaldy’s perimeter starting from the heart on The Prom at 10:00am It is scheduled to take five hours and is led by Amby.

At midday there is the Perfect Picnic at Beveridge Park.

Pack a picnic, and meet at the car park, and follow walk leader Darling Clementine from the Dance Shack for a saunter from the car park through the rose garden to the pace garden then onwards to the fountain for a lovely afternoon of relaxation and chat. Dressing up in your finest is essential!

The route is half a mile and suitable for all.

> Monday, August 19

Beveridge Park bairns group walk gets underway at 10:30am, led by Laura Dryburgh.

At 6:30pm, the park is the location for an accessible walk, led by Linda Aitken. The lions at the park entrance mark the start of the 1.5-mile walk which is suitable for children, buggies and dogs.

> Tuesday, August 20

There is a buggy walk at Ravenscraig Park, starting at 11:00am and led by Carmen Brown.

Dunnikier Country Park hosts its ‘Buzzin Tae Stroll’ event at 6:30pm - an approximate 5k walk which should last around 90 minutes. It will be led by Stephen, Leoné and Siobhan from Kingdom Nutrition Club, and is aimed at beginners ands above.

> Wednesday, August 21

A Mindfulness Walk takes place along Kirkcaldy Prom, starting and finishing at the red heart sculpture at 11:00am. It promises a slow, gentle pace as it heads all the way to Morrisons at the far end, before returning back and doing the route again to finish once more at the heart sculpture. If the tide is out, there will be an opportunity to go onto Kirkcaldy beach.

The aim of the walk is to take our time, to stop often and really look at our surroundings in a mindfulness way.

> Thursday, August 22

Head to Fife Retail Park for a different location for walk round it and a circumnavigation of Diageo's Cluny Bond. Meet outside Wren Kitchens showroom.at 10;00am. The walk is some six miles and should last 3.5 hours, led by Alex Donald

At 6:45 the second ‘Buzzin Tae Stroll’ vent takes in a loop of Ravenscraig and Dysart over a 5k distance.

> Friday, August 23

Explore the Wynds of Kirkcaldy at 6:00pm. The start point is Fergus Wynd and the end point is Malcolms Wynd, two miles layer. It covers steps, footpaths and hills and will let you find out more about the town’s many wynds and is run by The Epic Adventurers

> Saturday, August 24

Walk from Kirkcaldy to Wemyss, starting at 10:30am from the car park at Ravenscraig Park.

The 8.5-mile walk - it can be shortened - should take around five hours and is best suited to walkers who are comfortable with uneven ground. Some short sections on pavement/road could be muddy in places after heavy rain.

It is led by Fife Out and About Walking Group and will explore the coastline and countryside between Ravenscraig Park and East Wemyss. Along the way you will discover the industrial heritage of the area, peaceful woodlands, the Wemyss Estate, the line of a disused railway, ancient sea caves, a ruined castle and coastal scenery.

The walk includes a short guided tour of Wemyss Caves conducted by a volunteer from the Save Wemyss Ancient Caves Society. Full information and booking https://fifeoutandabout.weebly.com/kwf.html

> Sunday, August 25

There is a Primal Brothers Walk & Talk starting at 9:30am from the lions at Beveridge Park. The three-mile, 90-minute walk will give you the chance to find out more about the group, and the work it does.

At 11:00am, there is a big beach clean-up. Meet at the ramp next to the big red heart on The Prom and help clean up Kirkcaldy’s beach. This event will last until the tide comes in.

At 2:00pm, Kirkcaldy Civic Society has a mystery walkabout. Meet at Nether Street car park and join Anne McIntyre on this informative two-mile walk

At 7:00pm the festival wraps with a ‘Turret to Tower; twilight finale. The starting point is the turret at Ravenscraig Park, and it ends at Seafield Tower - a distance of three miles.