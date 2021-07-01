Organisers have announced that a programme of led walks is set to take place from July 31 to August 8.

Local organisations will be leading free walks throughout the week at locations across Kirkcaldy.

The programme contains both short and more challenging routes, as well as themed walks that include wildlife, heritage, health and family fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Walking Festival is back for summer 2021 with a programme of led walks taking place from 31st July – 8th August.

The full programme can be downloaded from the Greener Kirkcaldy website: greenerkirkcaldy.org,uk/walking.

Kirkcaldy Walking Festival is co-ordinated by Greener Kirkcaldy as part of its Scottish Government Climate Challenge Fund project “Let’s move up a gear!”, which aims to promote active travel and raise climate change awareness.

Now in its fourth year, the festival was forced to move online in 2020 and although this was well received, the organisers are looking forward to holding the event in the community this year.

Craig Leitch, senior development worker for Greener Kirkcaldy, said they are really looking forward to holding the event once again with many local organisations lending their support to the festival.

He said: “We are so excited to be able to bring you in-person walks again.

"During the last 18 months, we all realised how important walking is for our mental health, our sense of freedom, and how lucky we are to have so many beautiful and interesting places to explore locally.

"It is fantastic that we can now meet up and share the walking experience together once more.

“As usual, we have been delighted by how keen local organisations are to support this event – a huge thank you to Kirkcaldy Civic Society, Tony Wilson, Seafield Environmental Group, Home-Start Kirkcaldy, Active Fife, Fife Out and About Walking Group and The Dance Shack for signing up to deliver walks.”

All walks will be delivered in-line with up-to-date Covid-19 guidelines. To book, participants should follow instructions for each walk in the programme.

The Walking Festival programme is available to download online and printed booklets can be picked up from Greener Kirkcaldy’s building on East Fergus Place or from selected venues around Kirkcaldy.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.