Kirkcaldy Walking Festival returns with true crime, history, and mental health walks

Amby is organising this year's festival.

The festival, which goes from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 14, and this year is being organised by Kirkcaldy entrepreneur Amby Stanyer-Hunter.

A packed programme will see walks aimed at all ages, tastes, and abilities, including walks based around true crime, history, nature, mental health, and even park walks for families with prams.

Amby said: “It’s the first year I’ve been running it. For the last few years it’s been quite small due to covid, so it’s back with a busy programme, and there really is something for everyone.

“We have a fair amount of walks going on, for all abilities and ages – we have almost two walks on every day.

“We’ll have a true crime walk, a general walk, and my own group, Epic Adventurers, will walk the entire perimeter of Kirkcaldy. There will also be wee walks for people with kids in the park.

“We even have events going along the prom and back where people can just hop on and off during their lunch break as we shuttle back and forth.”

Among those hosting the walks will be Kirkcaldy Strong, Mountains Mend Minds, and the Civic Society, with a number of new faces among the walk leaders, who will be covering coastal walks, historic walks, and informative walks.

Amby says the festival highlights the numerous benefits of walking and exploring Kirkcaldy, including fitness, mental health, education, and making new friends.

He said: "As an activity, walking is accessible to most people, doesn’t require specialist equipment, and will help get you fit. With suitable footwear you really could walk forever.

“The other benefit as part of a group is that you meet new people and build a different social circle.

"After covid when so many people were isolated, many have still yet to venture out again so it’s creating opportunities to bring people out of their shell a wee bit and start interacting with people more.

“On a mental health level it has a big impact on our lives.”

He said that Fifers are lucky to have so much beauty to see while out on a walk.

“We live in a gorgeous place. During lockdown I rediscovered Kirkcaldy, I’ve lived here since 1996 and I thought I knew the area well but I found so many secret paths and routes that I had no idea about.”

While the finishing touches are added to plans for this year’s festival, Amby has already got one eye on expanding this for next year, making the scope wider-ranging and even more accessible.

“Next year I think it’ll be the Kirkcaldy Movement Festival, as not everyone is able to walk. It could also be bigger, maybe over the course of two weeks where there’s a lot more going on that can appeal to a larger section of society.”