Kirkcaldy’s ninth annual festival designed to get people out and about and exploring the Lang Toun gets underway this week.

Kirkcaldy Walking And Movement Festival forms part of the inaugural Langtoun Fest, and is hosting a range of days out suitable for all ages and levels of fitness.

Run by Amby Stanyet-Hunter, its programme includes everything from circumnavigating the town’s perimeter to a twilight walk to Seafield.

The festival starts with a woodland walk on Friday, June 6, and concludes with two events on Sunday 15th.

Amby Stanyer Hunter is at the helm of the town's walking festival (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The full programme can be found at its Facebook page - search for Kirkcaldy Walking And Movement Festival - but here’s our at a glance list of what’s on.

Friday, June 6

Woodland walk, 6:00pm, starts at Dronachy Road. Duration: 1.5 hours, walk length is three miles

A nice walk through Sunnybrae & Longbraes Plantation either side of Oriel Road.

The festival runs from June 6-15. (Pic: Facebook)

Saturday, June 7

Kirkcaldy Strong – start location: Linton Lane Centre, ends at the Kings Theatre, Esplanade.

Join the fifth annual Kirkcaldy Strong community walk which celebrates community and connection with local groups and charities.

Sunday, June 8

Perimeter Walk: Start at the heart of Kirkcaldy on the Esplanade, for a 14- mile walk lasting around five hours round the entire perimeter of the Lang Toun.

Monday, June 9

Mill Dam Loop: Start: 6:30pm, meet at Beveridge Park Car Park

This one-mile, one-hour walk will take you along the Wizard’s Walk and Mill Dam, returning to the park.

Tuesday, June 10

Beveridge Park, Castle Hill & Countryside walk: Start at 5:30 from Beveridge Park car park, this walk of 5.6 miles requires reasonable fitness and ability to walk on uneven ground - there may be, muddy, squelchy sections after rain!

Mindfulness Walk: A walk from Ravenscraig Park to Dysart Harbour, started at 11:00am. Meet at the park’s car park for a circuit walk, and back through a different route to end at the car park. An easy walk with some steps. Please bring a packed lunch and suitable footwear for the walk.

Wednesday, June 11

Diageo’s Path & Jonny Marshalls Loan walk: Starts at 10:00am, meet at Chapelton Drive, Kirkcaldy, for a 6.6mile walk lasting approximately 3.5 hours. It will head up through Chapel area, across the A92 roundabout slip roads then down the Cluny road before following the Diageo Path and Johnny Marshall’s Loan to return to Chapelton Drive.

Thursday, June 12

The Wynds of Kirkcaldy: A popular feature of past festivals, meet at Fergus Wynd at 6:15pm for a two-mile walk around the town’s many wynds with lots of information about each one.

Saturday, June 14

Woods & Parks Walk: Meet at Beveridge Park car park for an 11:00am start - this four-hour circular walk will cover 6.5-7 miles and explore woodland and parkland.

Stories & Stones: Start at Greener Kirkcaldy’s premises in East Fergus Place at 2:00pm for this gentle two-mile walk which will explore some of the history and characters to be found in nearby streets and kirkyards.

Sunday, June 15

Civic Society High Street History Walk: It starts at 2:00pm at Carr's Flour Mill and covers 1.5 miles with a guide to explain the history of the area.

Twilight Tower walk: The festival wraps with this event on Sunday 15th at 9:00pm. Met at the red heart on the Prom for a four-mile amble to Seafield Tower to enjoy twilight and then a return to your starting point.