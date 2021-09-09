The panels with names of soldiers under K.O.S.B (King’s Own Scottish Borderers) were left covered.

The vandalism came to light after a relative of one of the soldiers listed on it paid a visit to the memorial recently.

Cllr Neil Crooks, who represents Kirkcaldy north and convenor of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, described it as a ‘pointless act of vandalism’ and said he was “disgusted by the assault on our war heroes.”

The relative, who discovered the defaced panels, said: “We first noticed the panels on August 27.

“I stopped by to say hello to my grandfather and it seemed that some of he panels for the KOSB have been painted or covered with a cleaner. As my grandfather’s name is on one of the panels I am curious and a little upset to see his name under a layer of black substance.

"I would like to know if this is vandalism or a cleaning project – it seems odd that only two panels have been painted.”

A spokesman for Fife Council confirmed that the panels had been vandalised with black paint and said it will be removed as a priority.

Senior manager Alan Paul said: “Now that we are aware of the issue with the war memorial we will take steps to get it cleaned up as soon as possible. Specialist cleaners will be organised as a priority to make sure paint is removed from this important local monument."

Mr Crooks said: “There are many forms of vandalism and all are reprehensible and irresponsible. I think an attack on a war memorial hits an all time low. The names on the plaques are all relatives of a wide cohort of Kirkcaldy families.

"They lost their lives in wars and we remember that sacrifice annually on Remembrance Sunday across the UK.

"I seriously fail to see a reason for this pointless act of vandalism and am disgusted by the assault on our war heroes.

“It’s so much more than names on a wall and the person or persons who did this should be ashamed of themselves.”

